A pressure group, PDP Professionals for the Defense Integrity and Equity, has rejected former governor of Benue State, Mr Gabriel Suswam, as chairman of the Electoral Panel Committee for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleging that his appointment was deliberately designed to arrive at a predetermined solution.

In a statement, Chairman of the group, Barrister Tichus Zungeru, said the choice of Suswan was unacceptable and flawed.

Zungeru said: “We observe with dismay and total disgust the purported appointment of Gabriel Suswan, a former Governor of Benue State as the Chairman of the very crucial electoral panel committee at our upcoming National Convention.”

The group, however, alleged that Suwan was working to ensure one of the aspirants, Prince Uche Secondus, emerged national chairman of the party.

The statement reads: “Mr Suswan surely does not represent a symbol of unbiased purity, the very image of sanitizing wholesomeness without which we cannot have a clean, equitable, unsoiled election.

“For one Mr Suswan is a known ally and sworn friend of Mr Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who does not hide his brazen sponsorship of Uche Secondus for the National Chairmanship position of our party. With such an obviously compromised scenario, we do not need a soothsayer to tell us how Mr Suswan will behave as Chairman of such a very important Committee. Naturally he will be working for Secondus right from the inception.

“Mr Suswan’s appointment is therefore unacceptable to us. It is very flawed, erroneous, deliberately designed to arrive at a predetermined solution.

Surely, he is hardly the right person for such a very sensitive job. We therefore demand that National Caretaker Committee should strike of his name immediately and replace him with a more ethically responsible and wholesome personality.”