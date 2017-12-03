- Advertisement -

Atiku Abubakar has formally rejoined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, more than a week after he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former vice-president made the announcement on Facebook within the last hour.

He said the complaints he had with the PDP, under which he was vice-president from 1999-2007, had been resolved, laying the groundwork for his return.

Mr. Abubakar is expected to contest the 2019 presidential election.