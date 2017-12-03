- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has finally confirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Abubakar had in the letter of resignation he sent to his former party, the All Progressives Congress, said he was yet to decide his political future.

And since his exit from the APC, he has yet to confirm his membership of the PDP despite having met with several layers of leadership of the PDP.

But in an interview on Saturday with online newspaper, The Boss, Abubakar said he is gunning for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

He said: “Nothing is absolutely certain in this life, but PDP needs a candidate with the brightest chance and that can only come from someone who has major experience, exposure, knowledge about running an economy, who is a nationalist and not a sectionalist and whose brand cannot be intimidated in anyway by that of the current President.

“If PDP picks a weak candidate, then the party is doomed.

“Some of those whose names are being touted and bandied about have not grown beyond their immediate domains.”