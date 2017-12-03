- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, said it was committed, ready and set to turn around the fortunes of democratic process in Nigeria.

Alhaji Umar Tsauri, the PDP candidate seeking for the office of National Secretary, made the party’s resolve known in an interview with newsman in Sokoto.

Tsauri, a former Senator from Katsina State, said he was in the state to woo delegates’ support from Sokoto and Kebbi in the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

He said “we are here in Sokoto State as part of our rally to woo support of our respective delegates across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

“Our mission is to build a new PDP that will turn around the fortunes of the country’s democracy and a party which will go a long way in supporting Nigerians to reach the promise land.

“With our collective engagement and commitment, we will successfully achieve the aim of building the new PDP of our dreams.”

The PDP national secretary candidate added that the opportunity of building a new PDP was the responsibility of all party members and would achieve so by electing responsible and dedicated persons to lead the party in 2019 election.

He stressed the need for delegates to focus on the need to build a strong opposition party for the PDP to win in the 2019 general elections.

The Katsina State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf, said the party was ready to ensure successful National Convention.

He added that “we have since secure a venue and security arrangements are all in place to ensure the success of the exercise, which will bring together over 3000 delegates from across the country.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the Chairman of PDP in Sokoto State, reassured the support of delegates from Sokoto and Kebbi states to the candidate in the forthcoming convention.

He described Alhaji Umar Tsauri as a faithful and trusted member of the PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP National Convention will hold in Abuja on Dec. 9, 2017.