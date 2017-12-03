- Advertisement -

The Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, on Sunday branded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a “bloody liar” for claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari was banned from the United States of America for 15 years as a result of religious considerations.

The Secretary of BSO, Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Godwin Onwusi, in a statement made available to DAILY POST said Atiku is a bloody liar.

This came after a similar reaction from Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, who said: “This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind boggling, coming from a former Number Two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth.

Onwusi, on his own, equally dismissed claims by Atiku that he would easily defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections, challenging the Waziri Adamawa to get the presidential ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) first, before talking about defeating Buhari.

The BSO Secretary said: “I was highly outraged when I read the Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa’s false statement that Buhari was banned for 15 years by the US before he became president. With greatest respect on this score one won’t hesitate to classify Atiku as a bloody liar.

“I remember vividly how I escorted my uncle Mr Osita Okechukwu to join Buhari’s delegation to World Igbo Congress in 2004. The World Igbo Congress held that year at New Jersey and Buhari addressed the Congress. So how can somebody of former Vice President’s high caliber, because of politics bandy such falsehood just to cleanse himself?

“The less than transparent transaction between Atiku and US former Congressman, William Jefferson is common knowledge. Therefore, he should not crave immunity with the highest and coveted office of our dear country.

“It pains us, the members of the BSO whenever anyone wittingly or unwittingly wants to taint the impeccable character of Mr President. He is not a saint, but towers above most leaders with his uncommon integrity quotient”.

When asked his take on claims that Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 presidential bid, Barrister Onwusi quipped, “let Waziri Adamawa first win Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket, before he defeats Buhari. One could have reasoned that he could first secure a presidential ticket before castigating Buhari?

“Today hate or like Buhari, with endorsement coming from all over the country, even His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who was one of his traducers in 2014, he is assured of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s ticket. Let Atiku secure ticket first”.

Reminded of Atiku’s high point that a lot of those who supported Buhari in 2015, will no longer support him, Onwusi said, “it is natural that while the Atikus are leaving some others are coming, adding that what matters is how many coming in, for politics is a game of numbers.”

He expressed confidence that “we in the South-East, who sincerely believe that Buhari will fix our dilapidated and abandoned federal roads, 2nd Niger Bridge, revamp Enugu Coal and return sanity to our fatherland, will not gamble with those who squandered our patrimony.”