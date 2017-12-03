- Advertisement -

A national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George, says it is no longer visible that the south west zone will present a consensus candidate for the Chairmanship post.

George, a former National Vice-Chairman (South) of the PDP made the observation in Akure after a meeting with party’s delegates in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said it is rather too late for the aspirants to step down for one another considering the fact that the party’s convention is around the corner.

The former Ondo state military administrator said asking any of the aspirants to step down will cause unnecessary bickering in the party.

George however said he remains the best candidate to be the next chairman of the party because of his avalanche of experience.

Earlier in his speech, the Deputy state Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, said George remains a formidable aspirant that can take over the mantle of leadership of the party.