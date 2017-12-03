- Advertisement -

Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has berated the Daily Trust Newspaper for reporting “he asked his supporters to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

Kwankwaso, now a Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, described as unfortunate the Daily Trust report which was credited to his nephew, Musa Ilayasu Kwankwaso, without confirmation from him or any of his media aides.

The newspaper had reported recently that the Senator’s nephew, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, had in an interview said the former governor had directed his supporters to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

But in a statement issued Friday by his media aide, Binta Spikin, Senator Kwankwaso, who described the report as blatant lies, said he was horrified by the report, stressing that he was further startled that a reputable newspaper like the Daily Trust could carry such report.

“When did Musa Iliyasu become the spokesperson of Senator Kwankwaso that is worth the attention of a reputable paper like the Trust? This is not acceptable, by any standard.

“Trust should learn to source its stories. When it needs news from the Kwankwasiyya fold, it should contact its various members either through the formal or informal channels. We are ready to oblige you. This misrepresentation of fact, especially on Senator Kwankwaso has to stop,” the statement read.