The Commissioner for Special Duties in Kano State, Honourable Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, has said that Governor Abdulahi Ganduje will be re-elected in the state in the 2019 elections due to his starling performance during his first term in office.

Kwankwaso, a political crowd puller who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with a huge followership, also said President Muhammadu Buhari would win the presidential election in the state.

In an interview, he said: “You all know that Kano is a decider in any poll any day. I can also assure you that Kano was for Buhari and Ganduje in 2015 and shall remain so come 2019…Kano is for all of us and Governor Ganduje will win.”

He said Ganduje ‘s leadership qualities and his performance in the area of infrastructural development stand him out. “Personality traits always rub on the quality of leadership offered and also reflect on the community that is being led.

We can see how in this short time, Ganduje has been able to bring about several commendable physical development in addition to his huge success in the area of moral regeneration.

“We can see the zeal with which he approached and completed the women and children hospitals at Zoo Road and Badawa which were neglected by the previous administrations.

“Ganduje has finally completed the projects and filled them with ultra-modern equipment. The two facilities are already billed for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming days. What is important is that Ganduje achieved this feat in spite of the huge loan backlog he inherited from previous administrations,” he said.