The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of sabotaging development in the state.

Wike said the APC had tried several times to stop national and international events from holding in the state.

He said this at a state banquet in Government House for contestants of Miss University Africa Beauty pageant.

According to him, these leaders had continued to take steps to demarket the state.

Wike said, “If you de-market Rivers State that produces the wealth of the country, then you are de-marketing Nigeria.

“The fear they have is because we are delivering, while they are not performing.

“They don’t want the world to see the transformation taking place here.

“We are willing to partner with investors in the areas of agriculture, skills development and other key areas.”