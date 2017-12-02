- Advertisement -

Ahead of the December 9 national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe-led South-West Zonal Executive has requested an adjournment of the hearing of an application for a stay of execution of the order of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Eddy Olafeso-led faction of the party in the zone had appealed a November 8 ruling by the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, which declared the Ogundipe-led executive as the authentic leadership of the party in the zone and forbade the Olafeso-led group from parading itself as members of the South West zonal exco and from participating in the forthcoming national convention as representatives of the zonal exco.

However, in a letter dated November 30, 2017 and addressed to the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ado Ekiti Division, the Ogundipe executive said it was seeking a postponement of the hearing of the motion for a stay of execution brought by the Olafeso faction on Monday, December 4, 2017.

The Ogundipe-led exco said at no time were they or their counsel served with a notice of appeal before the records were purportedly compiled and transmitted from the trial court to the appellate court.