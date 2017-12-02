- Advertisement -

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Chief Sylvester Okonkwo, has accused Governor Willie Obiano of spending not less than ten billion naira to prosecute his re-election.

He said “if you watch the governor’s campaign, he wouldn’t have spent less than ten billion naira to prosecute a state election. I wonder how the governor is going to fill it up but the bottom line is that Anambra state deserves good governance.

Okonkwo who spoke with newsmen at the party secretariat Awka, further disclosed that “for example, the governor can not tell me that he is squandering the sovereign wealth of the state because he has to pay contractors; the fund is not for paying contractors. ”

The PDP stalwart, therefore, enjoined Governor Willie Obiano to hearken to some of the criticisms on his administration especially as it concerns frugality and financial prudence adding that the way and manner in which the governor deploys state resources is of utmost concern to the people of Anambra state.

- Advertisement -

According to him, “I advise the governor that not everything that was said to him during the campaign was politics; some of them were genuine concerns of the people from Anambra state who feel that things are not being done right.”

He maintained that although the governor won the election in spite of the huge amount of money expended, his victory at the poll was largely due to PDP members who voted him in because he has the preponderance of votes and as such, it is assumed that the people have spoken.

Okonkwo described as tragic that a stalwart of the PDP in Anambra had a romance with the opposition and made sure that the party failed in the just concluded governorship election.

He, however, pointed out that such clandestine move was a contrivance through which people make quick money from the government in power.

He, therefore, called on the state governor to offer Anambra People good governance and play down on beautiful jingles and confusing philosophies but concentrate more on proper administration of Anambra state for the betterment of the citizenry.