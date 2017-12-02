- Advertisement -

A front line politician in Ogun State and the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in the 2011 general election, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has advocated for huge investment in human capital development in the state, noting

that success in the next generation would be determined by the brain power of the citizenry and not by resources.

He made this known at Imeko-Afon, Ogun West Senatorial district of the state while meeting stakeholders and youths on ways to reposition the fortune of the state.



Isiaka who believed that government is a continuum said the present government has invested hugely in infrastructural development in some parts of the state and if given the mandate through the support of the people, human capital development will take priority in his agenda.

He appealed to the people to take the issue of education seriously, adding that education has a big role to play in the future of any society.