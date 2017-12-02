- Advertisement -

A socio-political group, Atiku is the Answer (A.I.A), has said that that the North stands to benefit more from a restructured Nigeria.

The National Co-ordinator of the group, Rev. Fresh Onuoha, said that the vast arable land in the North would enable the people of the area to take full advantage of agriculture to ensure food sufficiency and promote commodity export.

He said that a restructured Nigeria could encourage the exploration and exploitation of certain potentials that had remained hidden in the country, especially in the North

The co-ordinator, who called for total support for restructuring, said that Atiku Abubakar was truly the answer to Nigeria’s challenges.

“Atiku Abubakar is serious about restructuring because he knows the northern region will benefit more with its vast arable land.

“Farming and self-reliance will boom in that part of Nigeria if the people are meant to depend on their areas of comparative advantage,’’ he said.

Onuoha said that it was time for Nigerians to join hands with statesmen like Atiku Abubakar to ensure the country’s economic independence.

He said that the former vice president was committed to an economically stable Nigeria.

The call for a restructured Nigeria has pervaded the national landscape over time, with some people equating it with the entrenchment of true federalism, whereby governmental powers that exist in the country would be shared between the central government and the component regions in the governance of the country.

While the call for restructuring has persisted, debates have raged concerning what the two concepts really mean going by the country’s history.