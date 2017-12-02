- Advertisement -

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has called on Nigerian businessmen resident abroad to invest in the country.

The party made the call in its Eid-el Maulud message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, on Friday in Abuja.

It stated that such investment would help in the development of the country’s industrial sector, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“Nigerians who have millions of dollars abroad should repatriate such funds and use it to establish industries for Nigerians, to create employment opportunities for our youths.”

The party condemned the current slave market in Libya, where some Nigerian youths were victims.

It advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtue of Prophet Mohammed.

“In this direction, APDA is calling on all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of this day.

“We must show brotherly love and patriotism to country, strengthen our bond of unity, support government efforts towards tackling the challenges confronting the country and be law-abiding citizens.

“As a people on the march to greatness, we at APDA believe in working with all Nigerians and together, create a Nigeria that works for all.”

Similarly, a National Publicity Secretary aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to use Eid-el-Maulud to renew their commitment to unity and patriotism.

In a statement, he called for peaceful co-existence as illustrated in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, saying the occasion offered Nigerians strong lesson to rally together in faith and forge a patriotic formidable front.

“All we need at this point is to jettison our divisive sentiments, work together to overcome our imposed economic and social travails, and rebuild a democratic nation.

“We should build a country where no man is subjugated or relegated and where the resources freely given to us by God are effectively harnessed and channeled for the good of all,” he said.

Ologbondiyan also charged all members of PDP to continue to propagate the party’s ideology of national unity, peaceful co-existence, equity and justice for all.

He added that the nation was in dire need of such values.