Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has called on eligible voters to eschew violence as they go out to the poll today, Saturday, December 2 to cast their votes for the local government election.

Emmanuel who stated this on Friday in his broadcast, ahead of the council poll urged the youths to resist every temptation to be used by desperate politicians to foment trouble during the process,

He said the peaceful manner the people conducted themselves in the course of the campaigns further proved that the state is peaceful, God-fearing, and mature enough to internalize and accept political differences, noting that similar exercise in other parts of the country was marred with violence, bloodshed and mayhem.

Governor Emmanuel added that the aim of the exercise was not to divide or destroy their values, but to unite and to build up the Akwa Ibom family.

He said, “As we go out to vote, let us imbibe that spirit of love and sacrifice. Let us be law abiding, let us eschew violence and let us preserve the awesome testimony of the righteous heritage of our dear State.

“I urge our youths to resist the temptation of those who may desire to use them to foment trouble, or cause the breakdown of law and order.

“Also I urge parents whose wards may have been compromised or may have offered themselves as willing tools of destabilization by misguided political entities, to call their wards to order. I urge them to again remind their wards that those who take laws into their hands would soon have handcuffs over their wrists.

“I wish to reiterate in clear terms Government’s irrevocable commitment to the maintenance of law, peace and order. Any individual who dares to test our commitment should be ready to face the full weight, wrath and fury of the law. Let this word go forth to all nooks and crannies of our state that from this commitment we would neither retreat nor surrender

“Let us note that this election would be over, but the Akwa Ibom project lives on. We may have different political opinions and beliefs; we may disagree on the mechanics of achieving a set political goal, but we never differ or disagree with the truth that what binds us transcends political affiliations.

“We never differ or disagree with our sacred faith and belief in the Akwa Ibom Project and the immutability of its essence. This admirable quality is a legacy we inherited from our fathers who contributed their meager resources to selflessly build community schools and train our deserving children. It is a legacy that is wired into our DNA”