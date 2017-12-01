- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, South Africa chapter, has commended the Federal Government for its decision to evacuate hundreds of Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the European Union-African Union Summit in Cote d’Ivoire said government would ensure that stranded Nigerians in Libya are brought home safely.

The government said 242 Nigerians had returned home on Tuesday, while more than 4,000 others stranded in Libya have been safely brought back this year.

Abiodun Oguntuase, the Coordinator of the APC in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Johannesburg on Thursday that government’s move was a step in the right direction.

Oguntuase said: “The APC South Africa chapter commends President Buhari for the action he took in ensuring that stranded Nigerians in Libya are brought home safely.

“It is a welcome development aimed at saving the lives of our people who are unable to return home.

“It shows also that government is pro-active on the welfare of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

Oguntuase said the South Africa chapter of the party was in support of major decisions taken by the Federal Government, especially the fight against corruption.

According to him, the government has shown the zeal and determination to fight corruption in the country.

He said: “We are happy that the international community has seen government’s desire to fight corruption.

“For the first time in our country, a government is out to win the war against corruption.

“We appeal to Nigerians to support the federal government achieve this great objective and our country will reap the benefits.”