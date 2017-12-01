- Advertisement -

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said the present administration will provide necessary incentives for everyone interested in setting up businesses in the country.

Professor Osinbajo stated this at the launch of the nationwide micro, small and medium enterprise clinics for viable enterprises in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The Vice President who said small scale businesses are the engines of growth of any economy, assured that the Federal Government would establish a one stop shop in Osun to ease the process of getting loans for various SMEs.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, expressed hope that injection of such a huge amount into the economy of the state would improve people’s standard of living.

Fourteen thousand people from the state have so far accessed the loan of about #800 million naira.