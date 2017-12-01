- Advertisement -

Governors of states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday pledged support for free and fair National Convention of the party on December 9.

The Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, made the pledge on behalf of the governors at the 77th National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja.

He said party members were up and doing for the success of the convention, adding that there was the need for party leaders to sit up and earn more respect from the members.

Dankwambo said: “PDP governors are solidly working with the National Caretaker Committee and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and successful convention.”

In his contribution, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, commended all aspirants for conducting themselves rightly ahead of the exercise.

Ekweremadu advised managers of the convention to realise that the success of the party was dependent on its outcome.

- Advertisement -

Ekweremadu said if the process was free and fair, the aspirants would peacefully accept the results even when they lost.

He, however, warned aspirants against making trouble after losing, saying: “You may just be the victim.”

He urged all aspirants to have the interest of the party and of the nation at heart as they went into the convention.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, had commended the NEC for standing by the committee over the last 18 months.

He appreciated the aspirants for conducting themselves orderly as they sought votes and for bringing “free positive publicity to the party”.

Makarfi urged the aspirants to continue to conduct themselves with decorum and see the election as a family affair and not do-or-die.

He said that like Nigeria, the party must remain united in spite of its diverse nature.