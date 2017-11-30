- Advertisement -

National chairmanship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has advised party delegates not to entrust the leadership into the hands of an inexperienced politician.

Speaking after returning his nomination form to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday, he said it would be disastrous to allow someone not grounded in the workings of the party to over its control.

The Lagos politician also warned the party to refrain from anything that would cause confusion during the upcoming national convention of the party.

He said the exercise could not afford to be mismanaged or else it would have negative ramifications for the future of the party.

George however dismissed talks of a parallel national convention allegedly being threatened by some renegade members of the party saying that he was not aware of such.

He added: “I don’t know anything about that. I read it like you also read it. We will clearly be better briefed today.

“I want to appeal that we have to be extremely careful in managing the convention. We cannot afford any more crisis.”

He praised the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi for their effort in managing the affairs of the party.

According to him, “I met a few of them (National Caretaker Committee members) and congratulated them because six people have been managing this massive organization.

“Standard managers should be 18. You can’t compare six heads to 18. To err is human; there will be mistakes.”

Also speaking to reporters after submitting his nomination form, National Publicity Secretary aspirant, Kola Ologbondinyan, said he was in the race to restore the image of the former ruling party which he said had been battered by the All Progressives Congress (APC).