Former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo, has affirmed his confidence in Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s ability to lead the Peoples Democratic Party to victory in the forthcoming general election as the National Chairman.

Sambo stated this while welcoming Daniel to Kaduna State on Tuesday.

He said: “Your Excellency, my professional and political colleague, you’ve embarked on a serious endeavour and I know you are up to the task.

“You managed your state creditably well and I must thank you for the efforts you’re making to ensure our party return to the right path.

“We must allow democracy to work at all levels because that is the avenue to make the party strong.

“At the convention, things must be allowed to be free and fair.”

It was a sort of homecoming for Daniel as he, together with the campaign team, was warmly received at the Kaduna State PDP secretariat on Tuesday amid songs and praises.

The visit was in continuation of Daniel’s nationwide campaign ahead of the National Convention of the PDP holding on December 9, 2017.

Visibly excited at the arrival of Daniel and his team, the Kaduna State party Chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, declared: “You are not a visitor here.

“I know your relationship with the architect of modern Kaduna and National Caretaker Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

“By right, you are an elder statesman in Kaduna State.

“I call your visit a formality.

“You have presented your message in a simple but penetrating way.

“I cherish the way you have conducted your campaign.

“Only a leader of substance and focus will be able to navigate through the 36 states without attacking other aspirants.

“Your message rings deep down in us.

“Whether South West is qualified or not, we know Gbenga Daniel is most qualified.

“We will plead with our other brothers so that we can truly return power to the people.”

On hand to receive Daniel’s team were delegates, party leaders and other stakeholders of the party in the State, who listened with rapt attention to the front line politician’s speech, which wowed the audience.

Also caught in the euphoric reception was Alhaji Aliyu Wusolo, the Kaduna State PDP Secretary, who saluted Daniel’s political sagacity and intellectual prowess.

Extolling Daniel’s exemplary virtues, Wusolo said: “This is the first time I’m meeting Gbenga Daniel and he spoke very well.

“In fact, I think I’m going to change my mind about my former decision.

“We in Kaduna are united in voting for OGD come December 9.”

In response, Otunba Daniel thanked the leadership and Kaduna PDP for the rousing welcoming and the expression of their confidence in him.

He assured them that with their support in his bid for the chairmanship position, victory is beckoning on the party to control power at the centre in the forthcoming general election.