The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has kicked against the selling of Tafawa Balewa Square, National Arts Theatre to finance the 2018 budget.

The senator, who described the notion as unacceptable, said the assets remained national monuments, which cannot be sold.

Director General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, had on Monday disclosed the Federal Government plans to sell key national assets in order to generate sufficient revenue to finance Nigeria’s annual budgets between 2018 and 2020

Shehu Sani in his tweets promised to kick against the notion in senate.

He wrote “The proposal to sell off the National Theatre and Tafawa Balewa Square in order to finance the 2018 budget is unacceptable.

“These are our national monuments and priceless edifices of our history. I will stand against it in the floor of the senate.”