Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliatory Committee has reconciled the two factions of the party in Lagos state.

According to a member of the four-man Committee, Hon. Adebukunmi Adekola, it was agreed that at the ward, local government and state levels delegates will be appointed based on a ratio of 65:35 between Bode George and and Jimi Agbaje, Mrs Mena caucuses respectively.

He declared that the need to harmonize the factions has become necessary after losing the last elections for the party to win Lagos State in the 2019 General Elections.

Adekola also stated that the defection of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro from the Party to All Progressive Congress (APC) will not have any significant impact because he has no followers .

He added that the same APC after detaining and collecting money said to be looted from the treasury turned around to accept Senator Obanikoro to the party.

But Hon Olorunrinu Dipo held a contrary view on the reconciliation of PDP in Lagos State saying “The process adopted in the adoptions, harmonization of the two factions was not democratic and transparent.

On the declaration to contest the presidential election by Governor Ayodele Fayose despite the fact that the party has zoned the presidency to the North, Adekola said that the governor was present at the meeting where it was resolved that the presidency should be zoned to the North only to turn around to say he wants to contest the election.

According to him, the presidency has been zoned to the North and the Chairmanship to the South West.