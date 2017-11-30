- Advertisement -

Anambra State Government has described Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr., son of late Ikemba of Nnewi, as an inflated political balloon that has no electoral value or consequence in Igboland, the South-East and the entire country and as such, is politically inconsequential, without any base.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to the Governor of Anambra State, Prince Oliver Okpala, made the assertion in response to Ojukwu Junior’s statement and defection to All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said: “It is now very clear from his action that Ojukwu junior cannot claim to have the same sound intellectual background or pedigree with the late Ikemba, even though he is a direct son of the Ikemba.

“It is a matter of pure pathetic fallacy for the Junior Ikemba to say that Governor Obiano is lobbying him to come back to APGA, which he claimed he won’t accept.

“One wonders on what ground anybody would ever lobby him to return to APGA, while he never held any important position to warrant being described as a stakeholder or a leader of the party when he was in APGA.

“In fact, nobody knew that he was a member of the party, so on what grounds was he relevant to the fold?

“Though too many people have linked their paternity to the late Ikemba because of his greatness, only the late leader can say who is who.

“In his lifetime, the Great Ikemba was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters, never betraying their cause.

“But for anybody associated with the great Ikemba to work against the political interest of his people is to say the least an act of monumental betrayal and grand treachery.”

“I wonder what the Great Ikemba would be thinking when his supposed son openly denied the only political entity which he left for us the Igbo as a unifying political umbrella.”