Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said yesterday, that he was backing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office because of the President’s integrity, discipline and courage to fight corruption.

According to him, these qualities stand him out as the right man for the job till 2023.

The Benue governor spoke as his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, expressed confidence that President Buhari would be victorious in the 2019 presidential poll with higher votes than he recorded in 2015.

Governor Ortom, who spoke in Makurdi, condemned those calling on the President to desist from nursing a second term ambition on health grounds, saying those behind the call were enemies of the country.

He said: “If you recall, we in Benue were the first in the country to initiate prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari when he took ill early in the year.

“We thank God that he is back on his feet and getting better and stronger by the day.”