Media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Wednesday called for unity among Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Oyo State, saying they needed to be together to regain power in the state.

Dokpesi, national chairmanship aspirant of the party, made the call in Ibadan while interacting with executive committee members and stakeholders of the party in the state.

He said that the party lost power in the state because its members were not united, thus making the party’s votes to be shared among other political parties where members defected to.

He said that power could be regained in future elections if party members reunited and worked together.

“If we had added all the votes from everyone, PDP would have won the government in Oyo State.

“All of us that went to different groups, what did we get? If we had worked together, it would have been something.

“So, I am going to appeal that I want to work with you; I want one united PDP to be able to win election in Oyo and thereafter, at the federal level.

“You can do it, so please let us work together. Let’s stop the quarrel, let us stop the bickering and work together,” Dokpesi said.

He urged the delegates from the state, who would be at the Dec. 9 convention to give him the needed support to become the party’s national chairman.

Responding, Leader of the Oyo delegates, Dr Saka Balogun, advised Dokpesi to fight imposition if he emerged victorious at the convention.

Balogun said that if not for imposition and impunity, some members of the party would not have left, “and those who defected would have returned and PDP would have won 2015 elections in the state.’’

In his remarks, Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, said that Dokpesi had more than 70 per cent of what was required to lead PDP.