Baring all political permutation that trailed the recent defection of former vice president Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that there was no alternative to President Buhari come 2019.

Governor Ortom dropped this on Wednesday in an interactive session with newsmen in his office in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Ortom was asked the rationale behind his consistent call for the re-election of Buhari despite his age and fragile health.

The governor said that there was no fear about the health of the president, saying, ‘when last did you see Buhari, he is getting younger and stronger every day’.

He stated that his belief in the president stemmed from his resilience in fighting corruption in the country as well as his economic policies.

According to him, ‘’when you talk of age, President Buhari is not as old as Mugabe and beside that, he is still very agile and getting stronger every day.”

He said there was no way to compare Buhari with former Zimbabwe president Mugabe, stressing, ‘’Buhari is still young and agile even younger than Mugabe.’’

“He remains one of the most discipline Nigerians, a selfless leader, anti-corruption crusader and his economic policy is very sound which has helped us in getting out of recession”.

“There is no alternative to Buhari at this period, he remains committed to the unity of Nigeria”.

Ortom said that there was nothing to fear with the defection of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, saying, ‘the defection of Atiku will not affect the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in Benue and Nigeria.’

Speaking on the media report that the expected third tranche of Paris club refund be used to clear salary arrears of workers for them to enjoy Christmas, the governor said the president was misrepresented.

He stated that there was a template of 50 percent of the Paris club by states to use on payment of salary arrears.

“Let me correct the wrong impression, Mr President did not say that the governors should use all the tranche of Paris club refund to clear arrears of salaries”.

“There is a template that 50 percent of it be used to clear salary while in Benue, we have been using 80 percent of it to clear arrears of salaries and this will be done to enable civil servants to enjoy Christmas.”