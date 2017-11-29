One of the aspirants to the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Wednesday said there is a possibility that the South-west will produce a consensus candidate among those jostling for the position.
Adeniran, who is a former Minister of Education, stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while addressing the state delegates to the National Convention of the party slated for December 9, 2017.
The aspirant said all the aspirants from the South-west are discussing.
Adeniran, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Chief Bode George and Gbenga Daniel are contesting for the chairmanship of the party from the South-west.
“We are talking among ourselves and I believe one way or the other we will get it right, I also believe that God will step in”, he said.