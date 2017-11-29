- Advertisement -

The Senior Special Assistant to Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Mr Ismaila Salami, has been suspended over what was alleged as an act of insubordination.

Mr Ismaila, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters was suspended barely two hours when some commissioners in the cabinet swapped position.

A credible source in Lokoja said that Mr Ismaila was alleged to have been ‘romancing’ with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Kogi East.

According to the bulletin announced on the State own Radio, Ismaila Salary for now has been suspended for one month awaiting a change in character.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the recent cabinet swap of Governor Yahaya Bello.

It was alleged that, the governor deliberately removed Commissioners of Kogi East from juicy positions.