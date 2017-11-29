- Advertisement -

The national chairman and former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr Olapade Agoro, has described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ‎as “a political chameleon with no stable skin colour”.

According to him, Atiku would have done himself and the nation a favour by remaining at the APC to ensure that all perceived anomalies were corrected instead of reneging on his vow not to leave the party.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, Dr Agoro declared that there was no basis for the former Vice President to have dumped the ruling APC at this period if actually he is a sincere politician.

Agoro said the decision of Alhaji Atiku to dump the ruling APC was a clear manifestation of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s desperation to rule Nigeria.



“Not too long ago, I told the whole world that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a political chameleon with no skin colour stability, that is only being driven by his ambition to rule Nigeria,”he said

Dr Agoro added that the former Vice President eventual withdrawal from the ruling APC less than four years after telling the whole world that the political party would be his last bus-stop, is an indication that he is ” a fair weather politician only looking around for where the grass is green

He added, Nigeria will continue unabated until the rubbish bandwagon effects of politicians jumping the fence from one political party to another to realise their selfish interests is overcome.”