One of the leading aspirant to the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has predicted that party will regain power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 General Elections.

Dokpesi disclosed this when he visited the PDP Secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State Capital in continuation of his campaign tour for the chairmanship position of the party.

He stressed that the rulling APC has brought division to every part of the country with their policies and programmes in the last two years.

While describing himself as the most qualify to be the National chairman of the party, Dokpesi said his wealth of experience and contributions to the party cannot be marched.

He solicited votes of delegates from the state ahead of the December 9,2017 convention of the party, adding that he would bring every members together and secure victory for the party come 2019.

He further argued that restructuring of the country is the only way Nigeria can survive its present social, economic and political challenges.

“I believe in the PDP and we are going to come to power in 2019. Our youths must be engaged, our women must be empowered and also those who have left the party should return.

“I have the capacity to lead the party and that I will bring together the North and the South for us to regain power in 2019 because we want a paradigm shift in the PDP. The power to elect must be returned to the people and also interest of the people will be my concerned as Chairman .

“I am therefore,pleading with the delegates in Ondo State to give me the chance to become the National Chairman of the party,” Dokpesi said.

In his response, the chairman of the party in the state, Clement Faboyede commended Dopkesi for his efforts and roles in building the party for the past years.

The chairman noted that the PDP is the only party in the country that cares for masses ,saying the rulling APC has brought untoward hardship to the people.

While wishing the aspirant success in the forthcoming convention, he said his capacity to lead the party cannot be questioned.