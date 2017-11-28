- Advertisement -

The former acting governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi, and his over 3,000 supporters have declared their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Chief Olafemi a former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the decision of the former Vice President to decamp to PDP was timely and a welcome development for the party and his political ambition.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, the former Speaker noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only living regent that has seen it all been a former Vice President for eight years.

According to him, Atiku is in the best position to reposition the economy of the country, adding that he will also be able to tackle the challenges facing the country since APC has failed the nation.

“I believe in him and I still believe in him. Is one of the living regent been number two that have seen it all. He is in the better position to appreciate the problem of this country.

“Atiku has seen where Nigerians problem piled up. He is a very strong business man, he will put Nigeria first above any personal interest.

“We voted APC into power but the party does not have what it takes to move the country to the promise land, the present APC government have preoccupied itself with individual interest over and above the interest of the nation.

“They promised massive job creation, revamping of the economy and infrastructure development but after almost three years in office all those promises are mere fallacy so we need to change the change for the betterment of the nation,” he noted.

On Atiku’s visit to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun State, Chief Olafemi said the visit is a welcome development. According to him, since Atiku was a Vice President to Chief Obasanjo when he was in office, it is proper for him to visit his former boss and also receive blessing from him.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is a father to Nigerian politicians. He is somebody that you cannot toy with. If you want to be relevant in Nigerian Politics then you must give him that recognition and respect,” he said.