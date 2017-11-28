- Advertisement -

The former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and aspirant for the national chairmanship position, Prince Uche Secondus, has refuted claims that former President Goodluck Jonathan endorsed the micro zoning of national chairmanship seat.

Secondus said that the former president couldn’t have thrown his weight behind micro zoning knowing that it is the decision of the party convention to zone the chairmanship position to the three zones in the South.

Similarly, another PDP chairmanship aspirant, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has expressed concern over resort to abuse and denigration of opponents on the pages of newspapers and social media by aspirants and their supporters.‎

Jonathan was reported to have asked chairmanship aspirants to respect agreement on micro zoning so as to avert crisis in the party.

A statement by the director, media and publicity Secondus For Chairman Campaign organisation, Ike Abonyi, the aspirant urged his colleagues to respect leaders of the party especially former president and heads of state and stopping dragging them into taking partisan roles.

“Former President Jonathan being a loyal and dedicated leader of the party couldn’t have said that since he is fully aware that it is the decision of the party convention to zone the chairmanship position to the three zones in the South.

“Jonathan knows as a fact that our constitution states clearly that nobody or group or any organ of the party can change convention decision except a convention and he couldn’t have said what is attributed to him.

“It’s disrespectful for anybody to have dragged the name of the former President to the media, by trying to say what he did not say.

Secondus then advised members of the party particularly the delegates to the December 9thconvention to disregard the concocted story.



He alleged that there are plans by some aspirants to discredit the National Convention and to weaken the PDP before the 2019 general elections. ‎

It said that such mischief has far reaching implications for the desired harmony and peace in the party since the elders are our fall backs for unbiased roles.

“The motive of those supplying media houses with fake stories is clear, to discredit the convention and weaken the party ahead of the general election, but they would not succeed because our delegates will not be swayed by that.

“Bad enough that some aspirants in their desperation to lead the party at all cost have dragged some of our revered members of the Board of Trust BOT into playing clear bias roles and now want to drag former Presidents in.

“Severally, our leaders have been boxed into a corner by aspirants who put words into their mouth knowing that they would not want to come public to deny or concur”.

Dokpesi, in a statement signed by the director general of his campaign organisation, Mohammed Baba Kachalla, said campaign of calumny undermines the competitiveness of the process and weaken the entire national convention process.

“The National Convention in December 9-10, 2017is an internal political contest to elect officers of the party that will run the day-to-day affairs of the PDP at the national level.

“The resort to name calling, blackmail and antagonism is an ill wind that does no one any good but rather destroys the internal cohesion of the party and potentially sets aside the familial and cordial spirit needed to carry out the task of propagating the ideals of the PDP towards winning the hearts of Nigerians.

“We consequently appeal to our teeming members and supporters, especially call on the aspirants to advice their supporters to sheath their swords and stay focussed on the task ahead,” Dokpesi pleaded.