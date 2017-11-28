- Advertisement -

The Chairman of Daar Communications and National Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, on Tuesday said, the call for open debate over the party’s chairmanship would not bring out the best for the party but will create more problems for the party.

Dokpesi, who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while addressing delegates to the December 9 National Congress of the party, said he was not afraid of any debate but said it will not be the best for the party at the moment.

According to him, “I have been sponsoring series of political debates in the country since 1999, but this is not what we need in PDP right now, we need committed leader who can turn around the party. I am ready for debate but this is not what we need now.”

He however, expressed optimism that PDP will regain power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election if the PDP can put its house in order, saying the APC government has brought division to every part of the country with their policies and programmes in the last two years.

The Chairmanship aspirant said he remained the best for the post, considering his wealth of experience and contributions to the party.

He however solicited for the vote of the delegates ahead of the December 9, 2017 convention of the party.

He further argued that restructuring is the only way out of the nation’s social, economic and political challenges.

He said “I believe in the PDP and we are going to come to power in 2019. Our youths must be engaged, our women must be empowered and also those who have left the party should return.

“I have the capacity to lead the party and that I will bring together the North and the South for us to regain power in 2019 because we want a paradigm shift in the PDP. The power to elect must be returned to the people and also interest of the people will be my concerned as Chairman .

“I am therefore, pleading with the delegates in Ondo State to give me the chance to become the National Chairman of the party,” Dokpesi said.

Responding on behalf of the state executive council, the chairman of the party in the state, Clement Faboyede, commended Dopkesi for his efforts and roles in building the party in the past years.

The chairman said the party has the magic wand to turn around the economy of the country, saying the ruling APC has brought untoward hardship to the people.