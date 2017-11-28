- Advertisement -

Governor Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa State says he has no plan to toe the line of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in dumping the All Progressives Congress.

Jibrilla made his position known on Tuesday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he would remain in the ruling party with his numerous followers and give the maximum support to the Buhari administration to succeed.

Abubakar, from Adamawa State, has last week Friday announced his resignation from the APC.

He, however, said he was yet to decide on his political future though the clear signals are that he will join the Peoples Democratic Party, which he left to become a member of the APC.

Jibrilla said: “The former vice president is more than mature enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself.

“As far as I am concerned, I am one of the founding fathers of APC.

“When I was in the Senate, we were the ones, alongside the current Senate President that worked very hard to ensure that all members of the National Assembly, that we agreed to move to APC.

“So, I cannot see any reason why, today, that the House I built, that I will leave.

“So, I am in APC for the rest of my life, period.’’

According to Jibrilla, the entire North East remains solidly behind the President in view of the achievements of his government.

The governor explained that the resignation of Abubakar would never affect the fortune of the APC in Adamawa State.

Jibrilla said: “Well, APC is strong.

“We have 25 members in the state assembly.

“Twenty-three, in fact 24 now because one of them has moved to the APC.

“So, 24 out of 25 members in the House of Assembly are APC.

“The three senators from the state are APC, even the House of Representatives, including Adamu Kamale, who recently moved to the APC.

“So we are strong and we will continue to be strong.”