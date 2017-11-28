- Advertisement -

Another crisis is brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, as some stakeholders within the party passed a vote of confidence on the embattled Chairman of the party, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke.

The Party leaders: stakeholders across the 18 local government area of the state, who threw their support behind Kekemeke also expressed their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu led administration.

Rising from meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital, the APC leaders, who included, the lawmaker representing Ondo North senatorial district, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, and the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Mr. Bola Ilori, called for dialogue and reconciliation with members who left the party at the wake of 2016 governorship election in Ondo State.

The party Chairman said the call for truce became imperative in order to forge a common front and restoring the glory of the party in the state and Nigeria.

“We are very conscious of the need to deliver more votes to President Buhari more than we did in 2015. Although we thank God we still won the 2016 gubernatorial election but the huge reduction in the votes scored by APC in the election has taught us the need to bring everybody on board for the good of APC in Ondo state.

Therefore, all members that left the party in annoyance or became less active in the party because of the fallout of the last gubernatorial election are hereby invited to return home to their party and are hereby granted unconditional amnesty with full rights and privileges as obtained before their brief departure” Kekemeke said.

- Advertisement -

He also called on the major aspirants in the gubernatorial controversial party primaries, to close ranks in the interest of the parties.

He said, “We are specifically calling on Senator Borroffice, Dr Segun Abraham and Chief Olusola Oke to come out strong for APC henceforth, our disagreements are now in the past and it’s our collective duty to build a vibrant party”.

“Who is not proud to have Bola Ilori and the likes of Chief Aiyegbusi in our midst today, these are the conscience of the party the State has known for a long time, we are expecting Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Abraham and many other heavyweights of the party to join hands for the growth of our collective party”

Speaking after the meeting, Borofice, the lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon Bamidele Baderinwa and Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Hon Bola Ilori all agreed to put their differences behind them and work for the victory of the party in the 2019 general election.

Senator Borofice noted that the meeting became imperative in view of the need to reposition the party ahead of the forthcoming election and make the party formidable.

The Senator said “I can assure that this meeting we started will go a long way in helping the party in its future endeavours.

“We also repose confidence in Hon Kekemeke led executive committee and am not aware of any other chairman”.

It will be recalled that Kekemeke was suspended by the Executive member of APC in the state for an alleged anti-party and subsequently replaced him with his deputy, Hon Ade Adetimehin.