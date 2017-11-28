- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Governor, Jubrilla Bindow, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which was held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, barely four days after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Atiku’s exit fuelled speculations that Bindow who is his state governor may also dump the party.

But the governor told State House correspondents after the meeting that he has no plan to leave with Atiku.

He also said Atiku’s defection could not affect the electoral fortune of the party in the state.