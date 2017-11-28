- Advertisement -

More than two hundred and forty six formerly elected councillors under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Katsina, have defected to the All Progressive Congress.

Receiving the former councillors and their supporters, Governor Aminu Masari said the APC is a party for all well meaning individuals and groups towards making the Nigeria greater.

He promised them equal treatment, but urged them to work harder for political relevance in their respective localities.

Chairman of the former Councillors group who tear his PDP membership card says its a symbol that they have left the party and will have nothing to do with.