Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has knocked the what he called the lopsided federal appointments as well as the shortchanging of the state in the sharing of the revenue from oil.

Luke, therefore, called on the Federal Government to ensure proper reflection of national oil revenue in federal allocations to state, arguing that there has not been a commensurate increase in revenue allocation to the state in spite of the increase in oil price and relative peace in the oil producing communities of the Niger Delta region.

The Speaker said this when a non-governmental organisation, Friends of Democracy in Nigeria, paid him a courtesy call in his office, on Tuesday, explained: “We understood the reduced allocation to the state when there was a drop in oil price. We understood when there were disruptions in oil producing communities in the region.

“But we have had a consistent rise in oil price in the past months, and we are meeting our production targets without any disruption. But we are still getting same allocation as we did when the price of oil per barrel was down and when there were disruptions by militants in the region. When explanation has the federal government to give?”

He said fairness and justice is paramount in the sustenance of democracy and peace in the Niger Delta region.

“Democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere of justice, peace and fairness. We are not agitating for an increase in the percentage of allocation. We are only saying that which is produced and that which the constitution has reapproved for sharing should be so done. If we do this, this issue of agitation will be stemmed. The question may be asked on how well previous earnings were put to use by the people. But there are improvements today. The people of the region are holding their leaders accountable today than they did in the past.”

He urged the group to make agitation for the federal government and international oil companies to fully remit funds due to the Niger Delta to the region.

“Let all the funds due Niger Delta be remitted by the IOCs and even the federal government. While you are funding the North East Development Commission, you must fund the Niger Delta Development Commission to the fullest. Agitation for our full remittances by the IOCs and the federal government should be a priority of Friends of Democracy. When this is done, the Friends of Democracy should follow up by asking how these funds are put to use by the governments in the region for the development of the region.

“Beyond this, Friends of Democracy must begin to talk about recruitment into security agencies in the country. A situation of lopsidedness in recruitment is unjust. These are the things which can disrupt democracy, and to strengthen our democracy, we must be able to correct these imbalances. There has to be fairness, equity and balance. I am not saying because we produce everything, we should take everything.”

Earlier, the Friends of Democracy in Nigeria delegation said it was in the state assembly to dialogue with the leadership of the house ahead of the 1999 constitution review exercise.

“While the state houses of assembly has the constitutional mandate to vote on the amendments, it is expected that they will consult with their various constituents before casting their votes in line with the wishes of those they represent”, the group said in a constitutional amendment bill information sheet presented to Speaker Luke.