Hundreds of women from Imo State, yesterday, staged a road walk to the Owerri office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, calling for the inclusion of women in the process of governance.

The road walk under Alliances for African, AFA, started about 9a.m. from the Control Post to INEC office along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

Submitting their letter of demands to the Public Relations Officer of INEC, Mrs Emmanuela Opara, AFA Programme Manager, Ogechi Ike, also said it was an engagement process ahead of 2019 elections, as regards women participation.

Reacting, INEC PRO, Opara, said: “We have a Resident Electoral Commissioner, who is a gender-sensitive person. I want you to know that INEC has a gender policy and you know that we are all together.”