



Not less than 37 political parties in Kwara state on Wednesday openly declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the March 9th governorship election.

The parties under the umbrella of Kwara Like-Minds Political Parties (KLPP) equally threw their weight behind all the APC House of Assembly candidates at the polls.

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, spokesperson of the parties Prince Oladele Sunday directed their members to vote en masse for all APC candidates during the Saturday polls.

Oladele said: “We are at a critical stage in our country but most especially our dear state is already in political labour room and KLPP has joined hands with APC and other stakeholders in taking a successful delivery of liberated Kwara.

“Today is not meant for an unending discussion but to let the whole world know that when the Kwarans are dying slowly in the hands of political tyrant, KLPP showed up. When Kwarans are groaning and gnashing their teeth under the bad governance in the state, posterity will be fair to us that KLPP showed up.

“Finally, the members of KLPP hereby instruct our numerous members and appeal to the teeming voters in the state to come out en masse on March 9th to vote for all APC candidates.

“Let us all ‘show up’ so that we can all move from ‘o to gee’ to ‘o to pe.’”

Chairman of APC Hon Bashir Bolarinwa said: “The forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections are equally important to APC.

“It is important to us as party and the people of Kwara state. I want to say here that out of 55 political parties that are functional in the state, today there are above 35 have openly declared to identify with us.

“What that simply means is that all of them as members of these political parties are directing their members and appealing to the people of Kwara state to vote on Saturday for the governorship candidate of our party.

“Further to that all the 24 House of Assembly candidates of APC will on Saturday be candidates of their parties as well.”