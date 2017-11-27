- Advertisement -

KOWA party governorship candidate in Edo, Mr Thompson Osadolor, on Monday urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki to sustain his current developmental strides in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin, Osadolor, who congratulated Obaseki on his one year in office, stressed that remarkable achievements had been recorded by the government within the last one year.

He noted that if the current developmental efforts can be sustained or improved upon, the state would compete favourably with states like Lagos, in the area of infrastructural development and institutional reforms.

While commending the governor on his drive to improve on roads infrastructure, Osadolor noted that institutional reforms would be the greatest legacy that he can bequeath to the people.

“I must not because of a different political ideology or political affiliation fail to commend the governor who has made tremendous strides at transforming the state in all aspects.

“The current efforts aimed at making roads motorable across the nooks and crannies of the state have not gone unnoticed, even to the blind in the state.

“I am particularly appreciative of his institutional reforms. His efforts at repositioning the civil service, for better service delivering and efficiency, is commendable.

“I understand he is now called ‘wake and see Governor’, which goes to say that as a leader, you need not wait until you are being told what to do before doing it.

“Government is all about service delivery; ensuring better welfare and general improvement in the lives of the people, which is exactly what Obaseki has been doing in the last one year,’’ he said.

Osadolor, therefore, urged other political parties to join the governor to develop the state.

He stressed that the state belonged to all and not Obaseki alone, and needs collaborative efforts to develop.

“We in the opposition must eschew party differences by offering useful advice to the governor is his quest to develop the state.

“We must all remember that we vied for the coverted seat, in order to render service to the people.

“Since only one person can occupy the seat at a time, it now behoves on us that did not get there to bring our ideas to the table for the occupant of the seat to tap from.

“Similarly, we must also be constructive in our criticism and commend the governor where we think he is doing well and also offer suggestions where we feel he may need it,’’ he added.