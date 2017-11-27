- Advertisement -

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has thanked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for campaigning for the PDP.

Makarfi said that the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have giving the PDP the upper hand in the coming elections.

According to the former Kaduna State Governor, the President Buhari’s stewardship of the country has made the prospect of the PDP better.

He said, “They have been campaigning for us and we thank them so much and we pray that they will continue to campaign for us.”

He maintained that the party has grown stronger and better after the low morale of the defeat of 2015.

“We are not afraid, we have never been afraid of meetings or conventions but the party in power has been afraid of meetings, of holding conventions,” he added.

“So in spite of all these, at least we are able to sit in meetings to do convention knowing that opinion defers but at the end of the day, the party is supreme and we are matching on. So I think we are in a better state immediately after the loss and even up to the time we came out of the Supreme Court.

“We had bright chances of taking over power in 2019. We have come out of the immediate crisis, I am very hopeful that we are going to come out of any possible convention crisis. But among the sub committees we intend to put in place, is a post convention reconciliation committee.

“We will not wait till after the convention but it would be in place knowing that there must be some fallout because there must be winners and losers and it is best to get prepared and work to assuage feelings as a result of having contested and lost.

“Of course I won’t be chairman by then but we need to take certain actions that would make sure that certain things are in place so that we can swing into action immediately.”