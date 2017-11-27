- Advertisement -

The Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said on Monday that if voted as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party would work for greater unity of the country.

Dokpesi stated this in Minna while soliciting for votes from Niger State delegates for the December 9 National Convention of the party.

He said: “If elected as national chairman of PDP, our administration will work toward uniting the people of the country irrespective of tribe and religion.

“I have come here again for the second time to plead with you to vote for me as the national chairman of our party, the PDP.

“We will end the current divisive challenges being witnessed in our country today in order to ensure development.”

Dokpesi condemned the 2016 national convention of the party in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where it could not produce a national chairman.

“We will prevail against the impunity that made us lose credibility among our supporters.”