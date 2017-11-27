- Advertisement -

The pioneer North East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Duhu, Monday said the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a blessing.

Duhu, who said he brought Atiku to the APC, disclosed that even thought the exit of the former vice president from the APC would reduced the numerical strength of the party in Adamawa State, added that it will never affect the fortune and electoral victory of the APC.

“I was directly responsible for Atiku Abubakar’s joining the APC in 2014 when I held swear as the pioneer National Vice Chairman North East of the APC. Atiku Abubakar then wanted to join the APC, but wanted a situation that, the APC was the party requesting him to join the APC. He invited me to his Asokoro house and requested me to help mobilize the party to invite him the way I did to the then then governor of Adamawa State, Admiral Murtala Nyako,” Duhu said.

“I spoke to all our National Leaders including president Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national chairman, chief Bisi Akande, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, and the governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.”

“We went to Atiku’s house and requested that he should join the APC. He obliged in principle then,” Umar Duhu said.

“Today, it’s all history, but I am concerned by the statements credited to him on November 24, 2017 when he was resigning from the APC.”

“If I may ask, what did the APC government did to him to warrant such statements? I am fully aware he did not vote for APC and president Buhari at the 2015 presidential election. Does Atiku wants the APC government to give him a lifetime tax holiday for all his businesses throughout the span of the APC government?

“What the former VP said in his speech, comes around as a confused but inordinately an ambitious man. He said the Nigeria polity should be driven by the youths and the last time I checked he has joined the league of 70s. Even though I don’t believe age has anything to do with good governance, the former vice president shouldn’t be playing to the gallery this cheaply as he is just too predictable,” Umar Duhu said.

Reaching to the comment made by Atiku that he joined APC because he was party-less after leaving PDP that was divided by in-fighting, Duhu said: “I wonder how could a good father run away from his house because his kids or wives are engulfed in fighting.”

“He said he joined APC because he believes in internal democracy, which the PDP was bereft, but he could not substantiate at what point he actually suffered any form of denial of his right as party man within the APC.”

“The last I also checked, the APC has not done its Ward and or State Congress, or neither was their a National Convention to warrant these statements.”

“A good politician of his status does not party-trot. He should take queue from the likes of Asiwaju, Kwankwaso, Nyako, Wamako, myself and others.”

“The Waziri Adamawa must understand that he has long squandered his goodwill. I therefore hope he gets it shored up now that he wants an unopposed ticket from the still squandered PDP,” Duhu added.