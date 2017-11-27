- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has read a riot act to its chieftains in the state, warning that any further attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the party’s leadership will attract the full wrath of the party.

Chairman of APC in the state, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, alleged continued efforts by some party leaders in the state to disorganise and weaken the state chapter of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The statement, which was circulated by Ikanya’s media aide, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, further alleged that these party leaders, in carrying out their activities, adopted untoward and divisive acts not acceptable to the party and not in tandem with the constitution of the APC.

It reads in part, “The party has watched with unease calmness and discomfort the continued efforts by some party leaders to disorganise and weaken the State Chapter of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections by adopting untoward and divisive acts not acceptable to the party and not in tandem with the constitution of our great party.

“This class of leaders in their quest for political relevance have not ceased on daily basis to disparage the person and personality of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation and the undisputed leader of our party in the state.

“That the party leadership decides to keep calm and quiet all these while shouldn’t be misconstrued as a sign of weakness to warrant these ceaseless attacks on our party leader, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, whose single mission is to build a virile, vibrant, cohesive, united chapter of the party capable of salvaging the state from the hands of undemocratic elements currently pervading and exhibiting all manners of bad governance inimical to the growth and prosperity of our dear state.

- Advertisement -

“As much as we will not discourage or hinder any member of our great party from exercising their powers of freedom of speech, association or movement but such speeches, movements or associations shouldn’t result to stunted growth of our party both at the state and national levels.

“This notwithstanding, let us reiterate that the strategy by some of our leaders and members to frolic with those who sponsored the killings of most of our members and supporters can’t be said to be the best style to prove their capability to lead our party come 2019.

“Let us for once warn and caution those concerned not only to call themselves to order but direct their subordinates and supporters to understand the limits they can be used to run down our party or bring down all the efforts we have collectively put in building this party to what it is today.

“The party counsels that should any party member feel aggrieved for any reason there are Channels and avenues such grievances can be tabled and discussed but not through the current strategy of using the media to attack and cast aspersion on some leaders of the party.

“As a political party desirous of the peace, progress and unity of Rivers State, we will no longer condone any act of indiscipline by some of our leaders who embark upon the promotion of the candidatures of those who have made the economy of our state comatose to the detriment of the fortunes of our party.

“The party reasons that, we still have the State Working Committee of the party under the able leadership of Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya and who has demonstrated frankness and openness in his efforts to carry all and sundry along and is ever ready to entertain and attend to any issue or challenge facing any member or group in the party.”