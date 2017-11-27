- Advertisement -

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and national chairmanship aspirant, has claimed that more founding fathers of the former ruling party, currently in the All Progressives Congress, APC, would soon leave just like ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP said this while addressing reporters in Katsina Stat on Sunday.

George also warned leadership of the party against shortchanging anybody because the party belonged to all Nigerians.

According to time, “The fact is, I told them that not only him (Atiku), there are still many more who are founding fathers that are preparing to come back to PDP. When your house is leaking, do you abandon it and go become a tenant?

“You will repair and stay in the house because you are a landlord. Because once you are a tenant anywhere, the landlord can kick you out anytime.

‘’So, he is trying to come back home, the home they all built, the home which they were the foundation fathers of. Don’t jump from frying pan to fire. There are still so many that will come. Let them come.

‘APC, party of strange bed fellows’

“APC is a contraption, what you call a congregation of strange bed fellows, unlike PDP. PDP is a solid party with a very deep taproot in the heart of this country. I have traversed everywhere, in every nook and cranny of this country, you will find this party. Not like this one (APC). And it bears the full emblem and colours of Nigeria.”