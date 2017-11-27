- Advertisement -

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said he is open to reconciliation with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in pursuit of his ambition of becoming President in 2019.

This development was disclosed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, when he spoke on behalf of his principal in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the former Vice President, who he described as a master of consensus building, would not discountenance the importance of carrying everyone along.

This he said in reaction to the advice given by the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan had in an interview, advised Atiku to seek reconciliation with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo if his dream of becoming President must be realized.

Jonathan had described Obasanjo as “the boss of bosses.”

Ibe said, “His Excellency, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is a savvy politician and he will not discountenance the importance of carrying everybody along in order to build a consensus.”