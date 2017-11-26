- Advertisement -

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has expressed his readiness to engage a fellow aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, in a public debate.

This is just as another APC gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East, Jimi Lawal, also accepted to engage Senator Adeola in a public debate, over their aspirations.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, at the weekend, challenged other Ogun West aspirants to a public debate, following his endorsement by a group, Ogun West Consultative Forum.

But in a statement by Akinlade’s media aide on Sunday, Olalekan Soyemi, Adeola was asked to choose his preferred place and venue of the discussion, noting he was willing to meet the Senator anywhere.

He also tasked him to provide evidence of similar media debates he participated in as an aspirant in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 in Lagos which he presently represents.

Akinlade, who represents Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, however, described Adeola’s activities in Ogun state as “mere noise without substance”.

“I’m confident that any of the other aspirants who had been part of the successfully executed transformational policy of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration will make a total mess of Yayi at any debate”, he added.

Akinlade, however, pointed out that though money would play a major role in 2019 general elections, it would not be the determinant factor in who becomes the next governor of Ogun State.

Also, in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Jimi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), Wale Adedayo, said the gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East, Jimi Lawal, has accepted Adeola’s open debate challenge.

He, therefore, noted that the proposed debate should be focussed on the background of each aspirant, personal, professional and contributions to the growth of APC as a political party.

“We will also be interested in what each aspirant intends to do if given the opportunity to serve our people as Ogun State Governor.

“This, no doubt, will give party members a veritable opportunity not just to know the aspirants, but to understand what each has in store for the electorates in Ogun State”, Adedayo stated.