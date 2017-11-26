- Advertisement -

Former Nigerian vice president Atiku Abubakar who on Friday announced his decision to leave APC, has arrived in Yola where he is now engaged in series of meetings with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials at all levels who keep trooping to his house to woo him back into the party.

NAN reports that the former Vice President had so far met with Adamawa PDP executives at all level as well as state chairmen from the six states that constituted North East, including the National Vice chairman North East of the party.

Commenting on the meeting between Atiku and the state executives of PDP, the State Secretary of PDP, Alhaji Abdulllahi Prambe, said the meeting was fruitful.

“Our meeting with him has been fruitful and from his body language he will soon return to PDP,” Prambe said.

Prambe said that it would be a big boost to the party at the state and national levels when Atiku finally returned.

“With Atiku, the party will carry more weight and more people will also troop in,” Prambe said.

When contacted about developments, Atiku’s spokesman, Mr Paul Ibe, declined to comment.