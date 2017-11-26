- Advertisement -

Delegates to the Dec. 9 national convention of the People Democratic Party (PDP) have been urged to use the opportunity to “vote for the party’s and nation’s future”.

Chairman of the party in Kebbi State, Mallam Haruna Said, made the call on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi when he received Chief Raymond Dokpesi, an aspirant for national chairmanship of the party, who was on a campaign tour to the state.

He said that electing credible leaders at the convention was key to the future of the party.

“We have a responsibility that rests squarely on our shoulders, to say that we can’t be carried away by monetary inducement.

“We should not be quickly carried away to believe that someone is coming to impose consensus candidate on us.

“We here will do justice to the future of PDP. We must have serious thought over the future of the PDP and Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman assured that the calibre of people that Kebbi had produced as delegates to the convention would not in any way be influenced in taking decision that would determine the future of PDP and country.

He described Dokpesi as active politician, who had carved a niche for himself in politics and had impacted greatly in changing the course of political history in Nigeria.

He assured Dokpesi of the support of members of the party in the state, saying “you have taken significant percentage of what it required to get support.”

Earlier, Dokpesi had told the party chairman and members that PDP would regain power in 2019 through its connection with citizens and electorate at the grassroots.

He said that power “comes from God which He gives through the people and He has decided that PDP must come to power in 2019’’.

He said that if members of the party agreed to work together, they would win back power in states, including Kebbi and the North-Central.

“Just like in Kebbi State, the battle to rescue power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not going to be easy.

“It is not going to be easy because as at today, they have the Police, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all organs required to rig elections.

“In our opposition, we are going to win elections, not by the power of INEC, power of police or all the instruments they have in their hands.

“We shall win the power because we shall relate to the ordinary citizens on the streets,” Dokpesi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokpesi also visited Sokoto and Kastina to solicit vote of delegates to the convention.